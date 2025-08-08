Ukraine will receive over €3 billion under the Ukraine Facility program

On August 8, the EU Council decided to provide Ukraine with a tranche of €3.2 billion under the Ukraine Facility program.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

This financing is primarily aimed at strengthening Ukraineʼs macro-financial stability and supporting the work of its public administration.

Disbursements under the Ukraine Facility are closely linked to the Plan for Ukraine, which sets out the countryʼs strategy for recovery, reconstruction and modernization, and includes a timetable for implementing reforms aligned with EU accession goals over the next four years.

At the end of July, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said that Ukraine would receive a reduced tranche under the Ukraine Facility program because it had not implemented all reforms.

According to him, Ukraine has completed 13 of the 16 planned steps. If Ukraine had completed all 16 points, it would have received €4.5 billion.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine, designed for four years. It was agreed by EU leaders on February 1, 2024. Ukraine will receive the money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

