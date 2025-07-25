Ukraine will receive a reduced tranche under the Ukraine Facility program — it has not implemented all reforms

European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said at a briefing on July 25 that Ukraine had not implemented all the reforms required for the fourth tranche of financing under the Ukraine Facility. Therefore, this time the payment will be partial.

According to him, Ukraine has completed 13 of the 16 planned steps that were a condition for the next disbursement. According to the Ukraine Facility, Ukraine was supposed to complete 16 benchmarks by the end of March 2025. Of the three unfulfilled reforms, one concerns decentralization, the second is updating the legislation on the Assets Tracing Agency, and the third is the procedure for selecting judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The European Commission has recommended to the EU Council to disburse €3.05 billion under the fourth tranche of the Ukraine Facility. If Ukraine had fulfilled all 16 points, it would have received €4.5 billion. Ukraine now has a grace period to implement the unfinished reforms and can report on them in the future to receive the funds.