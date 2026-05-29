During the Russian attack on Ukraine, a drone hit a high-rise building in Romania. There are injuries

During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 29, a drone flew into Romanian territory and crashed into a high-rise building in the city of Galati, near the border with the Odesa region. There are injuries.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Previously, it was reported that the attack was carried out by a Russian drone "Geran-2". Two victims of the drone attack were taken to the hospital.

The drone was detected by radar before it fell. After hitting the roof of a house, the drone exploded, and 70 residents were evacuated from the damaged building, Romanian media outlet Digi24 reports.

The Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee Bohdan Rodianu reported that a Russian drone hit an elevator shaft on the tenth floor.

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During the air alert, fighter jets were on duty in the sky, which had permission to attack air targets. According to the Romanian Intelligence Service, the entire warhead of the drone detonated after the strike.

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