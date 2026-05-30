The UAV Forces destroyed two Russian Tu-142 aircraft at night, and also hit a tanker and oil depots (UPD)

The UAV Forces destroyed two Tu-142 aircraft, an “Iskander” missile system at a military airfield in Taganrog (Russia), as well as oil depots and a tanker at night.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert “Madyar” Brovdi.

The Tu-142 is a long-range anti-submarine aircraft based on a strategic bomber. The “Iskander” is an operational-tactical complex that launches surface-to-surface missiles.

The UAV Forces drones also struck a Russian shadow fleet tanker and two oil depots in Taganrog and Feodosia. In total, the military targeted 23 targets in the rear of Russian troops.

Among them are the “Kurgannaftoprodukt” oil depot in Taganrog (Rostov region), a marine oil terminal in Feodosia in occupied Crimea, and a tanker.

On the night of May 15, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Be-200 "Altair" amphibious aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter in Yeysk.

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