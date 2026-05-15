Ukraine destroys Russian “Altair” amphibious aircraft and helicopter. A ship with weapons was also hit

On the night of May 15, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Be-200 "Altair" amphibious aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter in Yeysk.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi.

Also this night, the UAV Forces targeted the Tor-M2 air defense system in the Luhansk region and the “Pantsir-S1” air defense system in Crimea.

A dry cargo ship with ammunition in Berdyansk was also hit, as well as a training center and a temporary deployment point for Russians in the Luhansk region.

In total, that night, the UAV Forces struck 23 military targets and facilities in the Russian cities of Taganrog and Yeysk, as well as in the occupied territories: in Crimea, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk regions, in particular in Berdyansk, Melitopol, and other cities.

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