Emergency and restoration work in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv has been completed after the attack. The number of victims has increased

In Kyiv, after the combined strike that the Russians carried out on the night of May 24, emergency and restoration work in the Shevchenko district was completed.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The Russian attack killed two people and injured 92 others. Three children were among the injured. Emergency workers also rescued 13 people.

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As a result of the attack, the entrance of a five-story building (from the first to the fifth floor) was destroyed.

On the night of May 24, Russian forces launched 90 missiles and 600 drones into Ukraine. 16 missiles and 51 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 54 places, and drone debris fell in 23 locations.

Kyiv and the Kyiv region suffered the most as a result of the massive Russian attack.