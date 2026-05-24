Russians fired 90 missiles and 600 drones at Ukraine overnight. “Oreshnik” hit Kyiv region

On the night of May 24, Russian troops launched 690 air attack weapons over Ukraine — 90 missiles and 600 UAVs of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Among the missiles launched by the Russians:

one medium-range ballistic missile from Kapustin Yar. This is the “Oreshnik”, which hit Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, confirmed Yuriy Ihnat, the head of the Air Force communications department (in a comment to Suspilne);

two Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

three 3M22 “Zircon” anti-ship missiles;

30 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles;

54 Kh-101/“Iskander-K”/“Kalibr” cruise missiles.

Air defenses neutralized 604 Russian targets — 549 drones of various types and 55 missiles, including 11 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles and 44 Kh-101/“Iskander-K”/“Kalibr” cruise missiles. Another 19 enemy missiles likely missed their targets.

Hits by 16 missiles and 51 attack UAVs were recorded in 54 places, and drone debris fell in 23 locations.

Kyiv and the Kyiv region suffered the most from the massive Russian attack. In the capital, two people have already died and 77 have been injured, including two children.

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In the Kyiv region, the number of deaths has also increased to two, with another 9 people injured, including an infant.

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Cherkasy was also hit by Russian airstrikes at night — a drone hit a residential building. 11 people are known to have been injured, including two children.

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In the Odesa region, civilian infrastructure was hit — 9 people were injured, including three children aged 8 to 12. And in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, 7 people were injured, including a 3-month-old and a 4-year-old child.

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