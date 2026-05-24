Russians massively attacked Kyiv and Kyiv region all night. There are dead and injured, damage in all areas (UPD)

On the night of May 24, Russian troops launched a massive strike with missiles and drones on Ukraine — Kyiv and the Kyiv region suffered the most.

Kyiv

In the capital, two people were killed and 56 injured as of this morning, including two children, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported. 28 injured were hospitalized. Destruction was recorded at more than 40 locations in all districts of the city.

Thus, according to the mayor, in the Darnytsky district, a dormitory building, several non-residential premises, a service station, and cars parked near a residential building were damaged by falling UAV and missile debris. Rescuers are evacuating the dormitory residents and extinguishing the fire.

In the Obolonsky district, a drone hit a private one-story residential building. A UAV also hit a three-story residential building, causing a fire in an open area.

In the same area, a fire broke out in a 16-story residential building at the 12th-13th floor level and spread to another residential building. The State Emergency Service also reports a fire in a construction hypermarket.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, two residential buildings and an office center were damaged, and cars in the parking lot also caught fire. Fires also broke out on the territory of two schools due to falling debris. A fire was also extinguished on a gas pipe between residential buildings. The market and the shopping mall "Kvadrat" in Lukyanivka were completely burned down, and the lobby of the metro station was also damaged.

In the Dniprovsky district, debris fell on the roof of a residential building. A fire also broke out as a result of a UAV hitting a private residential building. A warehouse building and a garage cooperative were damaged.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, rocket fragments fell on a one-story private residential building.

In the Podilsky district, fragments also fell on the territory of non-residential buildings.

In the Holosiivsky district, rocket fragments fell on the roof of a 24-story residential building.

And in the Desnyansky district, drone debris hit a supermarket and shopping center building.

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In the Solomyansky district, a drone hit the 23rd floor of a 24-story residential building, causing a fire and destruction of structural elements.

A fire broke out in the Pechersky district as a result of a UAV hitting a 20-story residential building.

In addition, the main office of “Ukrposhta” on Independence Square was damaged, said the companyʼs CEO Ihor Smilyansky.

In Kyiv, an architectural monument, the National Museum "Chornobyl", was destroyed as a result of shelling, said the head of the Association of Chornobyl Operators Yaroslav Yemelyanenko.

Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, two people were killed and 9 injured, including a child.

The most injured were in the Fastiv area — five people. Two injured women were hospitalized in local hospitals. In total, residential buildings, shops, enterprises, educational and medical institutions were damaged in six districts of the region.

The Kyiv Region Prosecutorʼs Office says that the type of weapon used to strike the Bila Tserkva district is being established. Earlier, monitoring channels wrote that the Russians attacked Bila Tserkva with an “Oreshnik” without a warhead.

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