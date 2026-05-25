Russians hit Kherson, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There are dead and over 20 people injured

During the day, the Russian army struck the Kherson, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries of over 20 people.

Babel collected information about the consequences of Russian shelling.

The number of victims from the morning strike on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to 12. In total, 24 people were injured in the strikes in the region. Houses, cars, and educational institutions were damaged.

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In Kramatorsk and Yasnohirka (Donetsk region), two people were killed and three others were injured. 13 high-rise buildings were also damaged.

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In the Kharkiv region, 21 people were injured in a missile strike on Derhachi. A high-rise building, warehouses, and cars were damaged. A fire broke out, but it was extinguished.

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Four people were injured in Kherson and Bilozerka. Houses and a hospital were damaged in the Kherson region.

In Kyiv, the number of victims from yesterdayʼs attack has risen to 91.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 262 attack drones on the night of May 25. Air defense managed to neutralize 246 enemy UAVs.

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