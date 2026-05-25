Russians launched 262 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 262 attack drones on the night of May 25. Air defense managed to neutralize 246 enemy UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 10 strike UAVs were hit in nine places. Debris fell in seven locations.

Late in the evening, the Russians struck Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region — three people suffered an acute stress reaction, among them a five-year-old girl.

An air bomb was dropped on Druzhkivka (Donetsk region) — a pensioner was killed, five more people were injured. A high-rise building was damaged.

Донецька обласна прокуратура

At night, the Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack — a man was injured. And in Zaporizhzhia, cars burned down from a drone strike. No people were injured there.

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