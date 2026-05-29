Ukraine and Romania will work together to protect the skies. The reason was a Russian drone

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with his Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan about the incident with a Russian drone that flew into Romanian territory at night and injured two people.

Zelensky said this in his evening address.

Since last night, Ukrainian and Romanian military have been in contact. The leaders of the states agreed that Ukraine will support Romania in protecting the sky. Teams of the countries (military and specialists) will work on this.

The Romanian president also said that the drone changed its trajectory because it was shot down in Ukraine, according to local media outlet “Digi 24”. Dan reiterated that Russia was responsible for the incident.