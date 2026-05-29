Ukraine and Romania will work together to protect the skies. The reason was a Russian drone

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with his Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan about the incident with a Russian drone that flew into Romanian territory at night and injured two people.
Zelensky said this in his evening address.
Since last night, Ukrainian and Romanian military have been in contact. The leaders of the states agreed that Ukraine will support Romania in protecting the sky. Teams of the countries (military and specialists) will work on this.
The Romanian president also said that the drone changed its trajectory because it was shot down in Ukraine, according to local media outlet “Digi 24”. Dan reiterated that Russia was responsible for the incident.
- The drone was kinetically shot down over the city of Reni, located in the south of the Odessa region on the border with Romania. Dan stressed that responsibility for the incident lies with Russia.
- On the night of May 29, a Russian drone "Geran-2" hit a high-rise building in Romania in the city of Galati. Two people were injured. Nicusor Dan says that they have burns and will recover soon.
- Romania has closed the Russian Consulate General in Constanta and expelled the Russian consul over the incident. Dan criticized Romanian politicians and commentators who tried to justify Russia after the incident.
- Ukrainian air defense experts are already helping to protect the skies of three Gulf countries, including US troops stationed there, and Azerbaijan. Zelensky also announced that Ukrainian teams will be sent to Latvia and Lithuania.
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