Ukraine will send its experts to Latvia and Lithuania to protect their skies (UPD)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is sending its experts to Latvia and Lithuania to help protect their airspace.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

At a meeting with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics, Zelensky also stated that Ukraine expects to sign an agreement with Latvia in the Drone Deal format.

In addition, Zelensky met with his Latvian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda. Ukraine and Lithuania signed the Drone Deal, which is intended to strengthen the defense of the two countries.

What preceded

On May 7, two drones crashed into an oil depot in Rēzekne (Latvia), damaging four oil tanks. Latvia launched an investigation. At the time, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds resigned, explaining that he had made the decision to protect the Latvian army from being “drawn into a political campaign”.

The investigation proved that the drones were Ukrainian. They deviated from their course due to Russian electronic warfare equipment.

After several incidents of Ukrainian drones crashing in the Baltic states, Ukraine announced its intention to send its experts there to strengthen air safety. Ukraine has already contacted the Estonian embassy in this regard.

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