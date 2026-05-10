Ukraine proposes to send sky protection experts to the Baltic countries

After several incidents of Ukrainian drones crashing in the Baltic states, Ukraine wants to send its experts there to strengthen air safety. Ukraine has already contacted the Estonian embassy in this regard.

This is reported by the Estonian media ERR.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said he still had to figure out what exactly the Ukrainian proposal meant. He added that “the easiest way for the Ukrainians to keep their drones away from our territory is to better control them”.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Ukraine has the right to strike Russian targets and that it is important to understand that Ukrainian drones are not flying for no reason.

But Estonians are concerned about possible accidents, for example, that Russia could take control of Ukrainian drones and direct them to the Baltic states. Estonia and Ukraine have held consultations on reducing risks.

Drone crashes in the Baltic states have become more frequent in recent months. The most recent incident occurred on May 7, when two drones hit an oil terminal in Rezekne, Latvia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine would apologize if it was confirmed that these were Ukrainian drones that had deviated from their course due to the influence of Russian electronic warfare equipment.

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