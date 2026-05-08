Latvian police confirm two drones crashed into oil depot in Rezekne — country launches investigation

In Latvia, police confirmed that two drones crashed into an oil depot in Rezekne on May 7 and have launched an investigation under the article "Crime against the state".

This is reported by Delfi.

The case has been transferred to the State Security Service. Authorities are also asking eyewitnesses to provide photos or videos from the scene.

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, during a conversation with his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže, said: if it is confirmed that these were Ukrainian drones that deviated from the course due to the influence of Russian electronic warfare equipment, then Ukraine will apologize.

"Our relevant agencies are working closely to minimize the risks of similar incidents recurring. On the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky, we are also considering the possibility of sending groups of Ukrainian experts to provide direct assistance in strengthening the security of our friendsʼ airspace from any type of incidents," he wrote.

The incident damaged four oil tanks. Delfi previously reported that the drones flew in from the Russian side.

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