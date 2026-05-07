Several drones from Russia flew into Latvia — one crashed at an oil depot

Several drones from Russia flew into Latvian airspace. Two of them fell, one on the territory of an oil depot in Rezekne.

This is reported by Delfi.

The emergency services received a report of a fire at an oil depot. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that the fire was out, but the oil tanks needed to be cooled. The Latvian National Armed Forces, according to LTV Panorāma, confirmed that four oil tanks were damaged.

Deputy Chief of the Latvian State Police Andris Zellis added that drone debris was found on the territory of the oil depot. The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation.

On the night of May 7, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 102 drones of various types. The drones were hit in six places, and debris fell in four locations.

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