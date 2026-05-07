Russians attacked Ukraine with 102 drones. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of May 7, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 102 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force.

These are “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” drones and Parody-type drone simulators from the Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk directions, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 92 Russian UAVs in the north and east of the country. Eight strike UAVs were hit in 6 places, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) in four locations.

In Nikopol area of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian Federation damaged a supermarket, gas station, church and houses. One person was injured. In the Kamyansky district, a 43-year-old man was injured.

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In Dnipro, a pregnant 21-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured in a Russian attack at night. An apartment in a five-story building was occupied, and cars and houses were damaged.

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