Zelensky arrived in Azerbaijan and met with Ukrainian air defense experts. Previously, there was no information about their presence in the country

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his delegation have arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit. Zelensky has already met with President Ilham Aliyev.

Posts about this appeared on the presidentʼs social media.

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Zelensky began his visit with a meeting with a team of Ukrainian military experts who share their experience in protecting the sky. Previously, there was no information that Ukraine had sent military experts to Azerbaijan, only reports about the Gulf countries and the US military in the region were reported.

They help protect critical and civilian infrastructure from air attacks, analyze Azerbaijanʼs existing capabilities, and develop further areas of cooperation between the countries. Ukraine is now sharing air defense experience in three areas: the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, the European Union, and Azerbaijan.