Ukrainian forces attacked Saratov refinery, important distribution terminal and fuel storage in Russia

On the night of May 31, Ukrainian troops attacked a number of important Russian military facilities. Among the targets was one of the oldest oil refineries in Saratov (Russia).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The Saratov Refinery is part of the “Rosneft” oil company and is an important producer of petroleum products for the Russian domestic market. It produces gasoline, diesel and other fuels, including for the needs of the Russian military logistics. The plantʼs design processing capacity is approximately 7 million tons of oil per year.

The company has already been attacked several times — the last time at the end of March. The scale of this attack is being clarified.

In addition, a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the village of Matveyev Kurgan (Rostov region), was under attack by Ukrainian troops that night — a powerful fire broke out there as well.

And Ukrainian troops also struck the Lazarevo linear production and dispatching station in the Kirov region (Russian Federation). This is an important element of the Russian oil transportation infrastructure. The Lazarevo linear production and dispatching station pumps crude oil through the Surgut-Gorky-Polotsk main pipeline.

Also among the targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that night were a command and observation post in the Kursk region, control points and a Russian UAV workshop in the Donetsk region and in the Belgorod region, and areas of concentration of enemy manpower in Donetsk and Zhelanne in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff also confirmed the attacks by Ukrainian troops the day before, on May 30. At that time, three tanks with fuel and lubricants near the sea oil terminal in Feodosia and a gas storage facility near Yenakiyevo, in the occupied part of the Donetsk region, were under attack.

The Russians used these facilities to meet the needs of the occupation group of Russian troops.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.