On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian military struck the Saratov oil refinery.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Previously, the oil secondary processing plant and the RVS-10000 vertical tank were damaged.

This enterprise refines oil and produces fuels and lubricants that are used for the needs of the Russian army.

Saratov Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, the refining volume was 4.8 million tons.

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