Romania closes Russian consulate general in Constanta after drone attack

Romanian President Nikosor Dan reported that the Russian Consul General in Constanta would be declared persona non grata and the Russian consulate in the city would be closed.

He made the corresponding statement after a meeting of the countryʼs Supreme Defense Council, Digi24 reports.

"Last night, a serious incident occurred in which two Romanian citizens were injured. Full responsibility for this incident lies with Russia, a country that has been waging an aggressive war against Ukraine for over four years. In this regard, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Constanta has been declared persona non grata, and the Consulate General of Russia in Constanta will be closed," Dan said.

The president also criticized Romanian politicians and commentators who tried to justify Russia after the incident.

According to him, the cause of the incident was a Russian drone of the Geran-2 type, which took off from Russian territory. Romanian authorities established its route through Ukraine and the place of crossing the Romanian border. The drone was part of a group of 43 Russian drones, and only one of them reached Romanian territory.

What preceded

On the night of May 29, a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in the Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Later, it became known about another large drone, which locals found on the evening of May 28 in the area of the village of Besesti.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.