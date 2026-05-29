Russian drone attack in Romania: another drone found by locals in Besesti revealed

In Romania, it became known about another large drone, which locals found on the evening of May 28 near the village of Besesti.

This was reported by the Romanian broadcaster TVR.

The village of Besesti is located in Maramures County in northwestern Romania. According to the head of the community, the wingspan of the drone found there is about three meters. Previously, the drone did not contain explosives.

The area around the site has now been cordoned off by law enforcement officers. All circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Prosecutorʼs Office at the Court of Appeal in Cluj. Investigators have not yet officially established the origin of the drone. But it is likely to belong to the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Romanian President Nicos Dan promised Russia “proportionate measures in response” to the drone attack and defended the military for not shooting it down, saying they did so to avoid further risk to civilians.

NATO spokeswoman Alison Hart said that NATO condemns Russiaʼs attack on a high-rise building in Romania, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in contact with the Romanian authorities. The EU said it would increase pressure on Russia and was preparing a 21st package of sanctions.

This morning it became known that a Russian drone, previously known as a “Geran-2”, hit a high-rise building in the city of Galati in Romania, injuring two people.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.