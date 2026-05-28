The Verkhovna Rada ratified a loan agreement with the European Union for €90 billion. What obligations did Ukraine take on

The Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement with the European Union on a €90 billion loan. The Verkhovna Rada also ratified a memorandum of understanding with the EU on the loan. These documents were submitted by President Zelensky in the morning in draft law No. 0376. It was supported by 298 MPs from all factions, no one voted against.

This became known from the billʼs card on the parliamentʼs website.

The memorandum refers to €8.35 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the EU — in three tranches.

Among other things, Ukraine has committed to:

to support effective democratic mechanisms, the independence of the National Bank, and not to cancel measures already taken within the framework of loans from the EU or the International Monetary Fund (IMF);

abolish tax breaks for international parcels (except for defense goods) and tax income through digital platforms. Extend the 5% military levy for three years, adopt a new Customs Code, and appoint a new permanent head of customs;

to combat the fragmentation of businesses into individual entrepreneurs (IEPs) who are taxed preferentially;

introduce different tax rates for individual entrepreneurs of group 3 — depending on the field of activity.

The memorandum with the EU echoes the IMFʼs demands, which require Ukraine to introduce VAT on parcels up to €150 and cancel VAT exemptions for individual entrepreneurs with a turnover exceeding UAH 4 million. As for the requirement on VAT for individual entrepreneurs, the Cabinet of Ministers and IMF agreed to postpone it, and the Verkhovna Rada failed to adopt the law on the parcel tax on May 26.