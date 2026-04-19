Svyrydenko: IMF recognized the sensitivity of the VAT issue for individual entrepreneurs. We will look for alternatives

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) "understandingly" responded to the sensitivity of Ukrainians to the issue of value-added tax (VAT) for individual entrepreneurs (IEPs).

She wrote about this on social media.

According to her, the partners agreed that this is a very "sensitive topic" for both society and parliament. She emphasized that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said that the idea is unconstructive. The partners understand this, which is why Ukraine and the IMF are discussing alternatives for filling the budget for 2027.

"During the spring meetings in Washington, we held numerous consultations with the IMF and European partners. We will continue to work together on the necessary solutions and develop other alternative measures to ensure the revenue side of the budget for 2027," Svyrydenko added.

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