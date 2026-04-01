The European Commission proposes to allocate €45 billion in credit to Ukraine

On April 1, the European Commission proposed to the EU Council to provide Ukraine with a €45 billion loan in 2026.

This is stated on the European Commission website.

This is part of a larger €90 billion loan that the EU cannot currently disburse due to Hungaryʼs veto. However, the European Commission is already taking preparatory steps to provide it. The rest of the loan is scheduled for next year.

Of the €45 billion, €8.35 billion will be allocated to the Ukrainian Facility program, €8.35 billion to the macro-financial assistance program for Ukraine, and €28.35 billion to support Ukraineʼs defense-industrial potential.

The Commission also allowed Ukraine to use this money to purchase drones and components for them outside the EU if they are urgently needed and have no analogues in Europe.