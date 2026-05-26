The Verkhovna Rada failed the bill on VAT on parcels up to €150. This was a requirement of IMF

The Verkhovna Rada did not adopt draft law No. 12360 and 11 amendments to it on taxation of international parcels.

This became known from the broadcast of the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on May 26.

This bill proposed to abolish the current privileges for duty-free and tax-free import of international parcels whose value does not exceed €150. It was proposed to leave VAT-free and duty-free import for parcels whose value does not exceed €45.

However, the MPs failed to vote on all amendments to the bill and were unable to send the document for a second reading. Now the government must submit a new bill.

The vote failed the day before the scheduled arrival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission.