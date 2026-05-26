The Verkhovna Rada failed the bill on VAT on parcels up to €150. This was a requirement of IMF

The Verkhovna Rada did not adopt draft law No. 12360 and 11 amendments to it on taxation of international parcels.
This became known from the broadcast of the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on May 26.
This bill proposed to abolish the current privileges for duty-free and tax-free import of international parcels whose value does not exceed €150. It was proposed to leave VAT-free and duty-free import for parcels whose value does not exceed €45.
However, the MPs failed to vote on all amendments to the bill and were unable to send the document for a second reading. Now the government must submit a new bill.
The vote failed the day before the scheduled arrival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission.
- The introduction of VAT on parcels up to €150 is one of four tax bills that the IMF requires to be passed in order to extend the loan program for Ukraine. In April, MPs passed one of them, extending the military levy at a rate of 5% for three years after the war. And bill No. 15111-d on taxation of digital platforms — the “OLX tax” — was supported in the first reading.
- Among other IMF demands is to cancel VAT exemptions for individual entrepreneurs whose turnover exceeds UAH 4 million. But this demand was postponed.
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