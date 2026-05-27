Zelensky sent an urgent letter to Trump about the critical shortage of air defense in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky sent an urgent letter to the US leader Donald Trump about the critical shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent was the first to write about this, and later the information was confirmed to journalists by the presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

"When it comes to air defense against missiles, we rely on our friends. When it comes to ballistic missile defense, we rely almost exclusively on the United States," the letter, which was reviewed by Kyiv Independent journalists, says.

Zelensky also asks in the letter to "help secure this vital tool of defense against Russian terror — ʼPatriotʼ PAC-3 missiles and additional systems to stop Russian ballistic missiles and other Russian missile attacks".

Lytvyn clarified that the letter was sent to two recipients: the US President and Congress.

Why Ukraine needs “Patriot” missiles

PAC-3 is a modern interceptor of the “Patriot” air defense system, which is designed not only to shoot down a target, but also to destroy it with a direct hit. It differs from older versions in that it does not explode next to the target, but crashes into it at high speed.

With such a strike, the energy is enough to destroy the warhead. The main purpose of these missiles is ballistics. Ukraine is currently in critical need of these missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in a few days of war in the Middle East, countries used more than 800 PAC-3 missiles. Ukraine has never had so many missiles at one time. Because of this, Zelensky proposed a “quiet” exchange with countries in the region — to receive missiles for “Patriot” in exchange for interceptor drones.

On April 3, following his visit to the Middle East, the president reported that he had agreed with some partners to supply Ukraine with PAC-3 “Patriot” missiles. All that remained was to obtain the consent of the United States. On April 10, Zelensky said that Ukraine had recently received a new batch of “Patriot” missiles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.