Russian plans at the front, a new batch of Patriot missiles, and trilateral negotiations. The main points from Zelenskyʼs speech

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to journalists on April 10. Babel retells his main statements.
About Russiaʼs plans at the front
By the end of April, the Russians want to capture Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka, and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. But this is impossible, as confirmed by British intelligence.
In a month, Ukrainian troops destroy as many Russians as the Russian Federation mobilizes. But at the same time, the number of their group on the territory of Ukraine is growing due to soldiers from the strategic reserve.
"We believe that this is a risky step for the ʼRussiansʼ, because by such actions they weaken their borders with other states, and the situation there is not easy for them. But nevertheless, they went for it," the president added.
About the work of Ukrainian experts in the Middle East
Ukrainian military personnel deployed to the Middle East (including drone interceptor and electronic warfare experts) destroyed Iranian “Shaheds” with their interceptors in several countries. Among the targets were drones with jet engines.
"This is not about a training mission, not about training, but about support in creating a modern air defense system that can really work. Our experts were able to very quickly advise those countries that opened their air defense system to us on how to make their system stronger. And somewhere we transferred our experience directly in defense to them. So in any case, all this had a very positive result, and this adds respect to Ukraine," Zelensky noted.
On security agreements with Middle Eastern countries
Ukraine has signed ten-year security agreements with three countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Ukrainian companies will work with the militaries of these countries to protect a particular facility.
Security negotiations are ongoing with Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Kyiv expects to receive oil that will be processed by European refineries, or ready-made diesel: "All this will strengthen our energy stability — we have agreements for a year."
About trilateral negotiations
If Russia chooses the path of de-escalation, then there will be a trilateral meeting [between the US, Russia and Ukraine]. The Russians will try to hold it in April, May or June.
It will be very difficult for Ukraine until September — both on the front and diplomatically, because the US will focus even more on the elections with the beginning of the summer. The Americans have a kind of domestic political deadline — approximately August.
"It is important that during this period there is enough pressure on the Russian Federation. For example, the partners can hold an absolutely unprecedented, historic, groundbreaking and, in a certain sense, victorious NATO summit this year. But it depends on them — what they are really ready for and whether they responsibly treat the threats that are not against one person, but against all," Zelensky emphasized.
About a new batch of Patriot missiles for Ukraine
Partners continue to transfer missiles to Ukraine for Patriot air defense systems. In particular, a new batch has arrived these days. Ukraine continues to work with all partners "to ensure air defense".
About the blocking of Telegram in Russia
Russia is restricting Telegram to make unpopular decisions. This could either end the war or, on the contrary, escalate it and increase mobilization.
"These are people from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the front and corpses back to Moscow and St. Petersburg. That is, he will no longer bypass the large cities that he previously tried to bypass with mobilization," the president believes.
Another version is that, not knowing what the reaction of society would be, they were preparing for one or another ending of the war. The Russians, with their propaganda, have shaken up the radically minded part of society. This percentage is quite high for them — about 20-25%.
"In my opinion, these are two main scenarios, but, of course, there may be other motivations. And soon we will see which of the scenarios Putin chose," Zelensky added.
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