Russian plans at the front, a new batch of Patriot missiles, and trilateral negotiations. The main points from Zelenskyʼs speech

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to journalists on April 10. Babel retells his main statements.

About Russiaʼs plans at the front

By the end of April, the Russians want to capture Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka, and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. But this is impossible, as confirmed by British intelligence.

In a month, Ukrainian troops destroy as many Russians as the Russian Federation mobilizes. But at the same time, the number of their group on the territory of Ukraine is growing due to soldiers from the strategic reserve.

"We believe that this is a risky step for the ʼRussiansʼ, because by such actions they weaken their borders with other states, and the situation there is not easy for them. But nevertheless, they went for it," the president added.

About the work of Ukrainian experts in the Middle East

Ukrainian military personnel deployed to the Middle East (including drone interceptor and electronic warfare experts) destroyed Iranian “Shaheds” with their interceptors in several countries. Among the targets were drones with jet engines.

"This is not about a training mission, not about training, but about support in creating a modern air defense system that can really work. Our experts were able to very quickly advise those countries that opened their air defense system to us on how to make their system stronger. And somewhere we transferred our experience directly in defense to them. So in any case, all this had a very positive result, and this adds respect to Ukraine," Zelensky noted.

On security agreements with Middle Eastern countries

Ukraine has signed ten-year security agreements with three countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Ukrainian companies will work with the militaries of these countries to protect a particular facility.

Security negotiations are ongoing with Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Kyiv expects to receive oil that will be processed by European refineries, or ready-made diesel: "All this will strengthen our energy stability — we have agreements for a year."