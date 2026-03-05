Oil prices, negotiation dates, and road repairs. Key points from Zelensky and the Cabinet of Ministersʼ briefing

President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, and state-owned companies held a briefing on the results of a meeting on the work of the government. Babel has compiled the main points from it.

The briefing was broadcast by Suspilne.

Dates of trilateral talks with the US and Russia

Ukraine is now waiting for the Americans to announce the date for a new round of trilateral talks. The negotiation process has been postponed due to the war in the Middle East.

Zelensky previously said that the trilateral meeting was initially planned for March 5-6 in Abu Dhabi. He later suggested that due to the escalation in the Middle East, it could be moved to Geneva or another city in Europe. Turkey is also among the options for the meeting.

Air defense missiles and interceptor drones

According to Zelensky, in a few days of the war in the Middle East, countries used more than 800 PAC-3 missiles for “Patriot” systems. Ukraine has never had so many missiles at the same time. Ukraine would like to “quietly” exchange with the countries of the region, “with those that can and cannot be named”: to receive missiles for “Patriot” in exchange for interceptor drones.

After the US and Israeli operation against Iran began, Gulf states began using expensive “Patriot” missiles to intercept Iranian “Shahed” suicide drones. However, their stocks are rapidly running out.