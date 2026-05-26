The Mayor of Kiliya (Odesa region) Vyacheslav Chernyavsky was detained on suspicion of bribery during the construction of a power plant

The mayor of one of the cities in the Odesa region was detained on suspicion of bribery during the construction of a power plant. Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed that the mayor of Kiliya Vyacheslav Chernyavsky was arrested.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the investigation, a Ukrainian company and an investor from Britain wanted to build a wind farm in the Odesa region. To do this, they needed official permission to cut down trees near access roads.

But the mayor began to block the process and invent problems. First, he stated, according to investigators, that there were no environmental inspectors, then that the specialized workers were busy, and then that there were problems with the electricity in the city council.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

After that, during the meeting, he announced his "rate" for the building permit, and then increased it to $35 000. And to hide it, the suspect converted the cash into cryptocurrency, investigators say.

The man was detained after the entire amount was handed over to him and suspected of bribery. The prosecutorʼs office went to court to choose a preventive measure for him and remove him from office.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.