Axios: Trump wants to change the agreement reached with Iran

The US President Donald Trump wants to make changes to the agreement agreed upon by his envoys and Iranian representatives.

This is reported by Axios, citing sources.

According to sources, Trump wants to conclude a deal in the near future, but he also plans to change several points of the document, in particular on nuclear potential. Among them, the US president wants to agree on the terms by which Washington will receive Iranian enriched uranium.

Trump also wants to change some points about opening the Strait of Hormuz.

On May 28, US and Iranian negotiators agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch talks on Iranʼs nuclear program, but Trump did not finally approve it at the time. Iran has also not officially confirmed its agreement.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries where US bases are located, and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels per day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 21, Trump tweeted that he had extended the ceasefire with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. Despite this, on May 8, Iran accused the United States of violating the ceasefire by attacking two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and striking civilian areas.

Tehran later submitted new proposals to Washington to end the war, but they included points that Trump had previously rejected. This was followed by reports that the US and Israel were preparing to resume strikes on Iran, but Trump said he was putting the idea on hold. Iran responded by threatening to expand the war beyond the Middle East if the US resumed attacks.

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