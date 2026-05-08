Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire, but no talks of disruption yet

Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire by attacking two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and striking civilian areas.

This was announced by the countryʼs Supreme Joint Military Command early on the morning of May 8, Reuters reports.

Iran said the US had attacked an Iranian oil tanker heading from Iranian coastal waters near Jask to the Strait of Hormuz, and a vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of Fujairah.

The Iranian authorities also added that "in cooperation with some countries in the region", the United States carried out airstrikes on civilian areas along the coast of Bandar Hamir, Sirika, and Qeshm Island.

The US military said it had attacked targets it said were responsible for the attack on three US destroyers in the Strait. Iranʼs Press TV reported that after several hours of shelling, the situation on islands and coastal cities near the Strait of Hormuz had returned to normal.

Neither side has yet announced the breakdown of the ceasefire. The Iranian Foreign Ministry says it is still considering the American proposal.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 19, Donald Trump reported that his representatives would go to Pakistan for talks. But Iran refused to send its delegation. The Foreign Ministry noted that the US had violated the ceasefire, and Iran "cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous talks".

On April 21, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had extended the ceasefire with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. And on May 1, Axios wrote, citing a letter from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson, that Trump considered the war over.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.