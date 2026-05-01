Axios: Trump told Congress he considers war with Iran over

The US President Donald Trump has notified Congress that hostilities between the United States and Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, are over.

Axios reports this, citing a letter from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump noted that there has been no exchange of blows between the sides since April 7, when the ceasefire was declared.

"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have ceased," the US president wrote. At the same time, the president did not rule out the possibility of new military operations in the future.

Axios believes that such a declaration has legal implications. Under the War Powers Act, the US president must obtain congressional approval if hostilities last more than 60 days. The announcement of their end effectively cancels that deadline.

The day before, the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had said that the 60-day countdown could be suspended during a ceasefire. Democrats disagreed with this approach, believing that even in the absence of strikes, a naval blockade of Iran is a form of military action.

The US Senate also failed to support a resolution that would have forced the Trump administration to halt or seek congressional approval for military action against Iran. The White House said it was continuing to adjust troop deployments in the region to respond to threats from Iran.

Back on April 15, Fox News journalist Maria Bartiromo, after an interview with Trump, said that she had asked the president if the war was over. Trump replied, "It is over."