Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran because the Pakistanis “asked” him to

The US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he has extended the ceasefire with Iran until the Iranians submit their proposals and end the discussions.

According to the US president, the Iranian government is seriously divided, and therefore Iranian leaders cannot agree on a single position. He was asked to continue the ceasefire by Pakistani mediators: Field Marshal, Chief of General Staff of the Pakistani Armed Forces Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place. It targets ships whose routes include Iranian ports or coastal areas.

The truce was supposed to end tonight, as it has been two weeks since the ceasefire on the night of April 8.

Shortly before Trumpʼs statement, the Iranian media outlet Tasnim, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported that Iran would not send representatives to the talks in Islamabad on Wednesday. American media outlets, including The New York Times, also reported, citing a source, that US Vice President J.D. Vance had postponed his trip to the talks.