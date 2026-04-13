The US has begun a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Trump has threatened to destroy ships that violate it

The US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy vessels approaching American ships that are blocking Iranian ports.

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, all of Iranʼs Navy — 158 ships — have been destroyed, but the US military has not previously attacked the attack boats because "they did not consider them a serious threat".

“Warning: If any of these vessels approach our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately DESTROYED using the same elimination system we use against drug traffickers on boats at sea. It is fast and brutal. PS 98.2% of drugs coming into the US by sea have been STOPPED!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US military reported that the blockade of the southern coast of Iran (in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman) will begin on April 13 at 17:00 Kyiv time. It will apply to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas of Iran. The Americans will not impede the freedom of navigation of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

On April 12, Trump declared that the United States had blocked the Strait of Hormuz. He said that no ship would be able to pass through it until the United States and Iran reached an agreement on complete freedom of passage for all. He also instructed the US Navy to intercept any ship in international waters that had paid Iran a fee for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.