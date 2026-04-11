The US warships have already begun mine clearance in the Strait of Hormuz

The US has begun demining the Strait of Hormuz to restore shipping after the war with Iran.

This was reported by the US Central Command, CNN reports.

The two destroyers, the USS Frank E. Peterson and the USS Michael Murphy, have entered the strait and are operating in the Persian Gulf. Their task is to clear the area of sea mines previously laid by Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

These are the first known US warships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began more than a month ago. US President Donald Trump said the mine clearance was being carried out "for the benefit of the whole world" to stabilize global trade.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the US has already begun developing a new safe shipping route, which will soon be handed over to commercial carriers to resume normal shipping traffic.

Despite the start of mine clearance, the threat has not completely disappeared. Iran can still use missiles, which, together with the mine threat, make it difficult to protect ships and control the strait.

According to CNN, only about 30 ships were able to pass through the strait after the ceasefire was reached, indicating continued serious disruptions to maritime transport.

The day before, the NYT, citing sources , wrote that Iran cannot fully open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping because it does not know the exact location of its own naval mines.

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