Iran threatens to spread war beyond Middle East if US resumes attacks

On Wednesday, April 20, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to expand the war beyond the Middle East if the US strikes Iran again.

Reuters writes about this.

"If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time go beyond the borders of the region," Iranian media quoted the IRGC as saying.

The warning came after the US President Donald Trump said on May 18 that he was "within an hour" of deciding to resume bombing Iran, but postponed it for the sake of diplomacy.

Six weeks after Trump suspended Operation Epic Fury to broker a ceasefire, talks to end the war between the US and Iran have reached an impasse.

Iran this week submitted new proposals to Washington, but they repeat demands that Trump had previously rejected: control of the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for war damages, lifting of sanctions, unfreezing of assets, and the withdrawal of American troops from the region.

Amid the conflict, Iran continues to partially block the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies. This has led to a sharp decline in shipping in the region: just 54 ships passed through the strait last week, down from about 140 a day before the war, according to shipping monitoring agency Lloydʼs List.