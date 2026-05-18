Trump postpones planned attacks on Iran for tomorrow after requests from Gulf leaders

The US President Donald Trump said he was postponing planned attacks on Iran tomorrow after requests from Gulf leaders.

The American president wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates asked him to refrain from attacking because "serious negotiations" are currently underway regarding Iran.

Trump said he had ordered the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the US military not to carry out the planned attack out of respect, but he had instructed them to be ready for a full-scale attack at any time if the parties did not reach an agreement.

The American president also emphasized that the future agreement must provide for the absence of nuclear weapons in Iran.

The day before, the NYT, citing sources , wrote that the US and Israel were preparing for a possible resumption of strikes on Iran this week.