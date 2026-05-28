Axios: The US and Iran agree on draft 60-day ceasefire deal and nuclear talks

The US and Iranian negotiators have agreed on a 60-day memorandum of understanding that is intended to extend the ceasefire and launch talks on Iranʼs nuclear program, but the US President Donald Trump has not yet given his final approval. Iran has also not officially confirmed its agreement.

This was reported to Axios by two American officials and a regional source involved in the mediation.

The signing of the memorandum will be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the start of the war, but the final agreement, which must take into account Trumpʼs nuclear demands, will require further difficult negotiations.

According to US officials, the basic terms were almost agreed on Tuesday, but both sides were waiting for approval from senior leadership. Later, the Iranian side said that it had received the necessary permits and was ready to sign the document. Iran has not officially confirmed this.

American negotiators have briefed Trump on the final version of the deal, but he has not yet approved it and said he wants a few days to think about it.

Main provisions of the memorandum

According to US officials, the 60-day memorandum stipulates that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be "unrestricted" — there will be no fees or obstacles, and Iran will undertake to remove all mines from the strait within 30 days.

The US will lift the naval blockade as commercial shipping resumes. The US may also partially ease sanctions to allow Iran to sell oil.

Iran will commit not to seek nuclear weapons. The first issues for negotiations will be the fate of Iranʼs highly enriched uranium and how to regulate its enrichment. The US will discuss how to ease sanctions and unblock frozen Iranian assets.

The document also provides a mechanism to deliver goods and humanitarian aid to Iran.

Separately, the memorandum is expected to include a clause on ending the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon — an issue that has sparked tense discussions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.