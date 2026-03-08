Request for military assistance from the US, exchange of prisoners and detention of Ukrainian debt collectors in Hungary. Weekly digest

This week, 500 military personnel and two civilians returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity, the US asked Ukraine for help in combating Iranian “Shahed” drones in the Middle East, and seven “Oschadbank” collectors were detained and released in Hungary (the money was not returned).
Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.
Attack on Russian ships
On the night of Monday, March 2, SBU, together with other units of the Defense Forces, attacked the port of Novorossiysk. The frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, and the naval minesweeper Valentin Pikul were damaged. The Russian anti-submarine ships Yeisk and Kasimov were also seriously damaged.
The damaged frigates carry eight “Kalibr” cruise missiles each. Babel sources in SBU reported that the fire on the deck of the Admiral Essen lasted about 18 hours, the ship received critical damage, because of which it will no longer be able to strike Ukraine with “Kalibers”.
The US has requested Ukrainian military assistance
On Thursday, March 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States had sent Ukraine a request for help in combating Iranian “Shahed” drones in the Middle East. On March 8, he said that the first group of Ukrainian military experts would arrive in the Middle East next week.
Experts are leaving immediately with means to help. In exchange, Ukraine wants to get the resources it lacks. Zelensky said that Ukraine wants to “quietly” exchange with Middle Eastern countries: get missiles for Patriot in exchange for interceptor drones.
On Saturday, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that the United States and Qatar are in talks to purchase Ukrainian interceptor drones. It could be SkyFallʼs P1-SUN drones. Ukrainian interceptor manufacturers say they have the capacity for large-scale deliveries abroad.
Prisoner exchanges
On March 5 and 6, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners.
On Thursday, 200 Ukrainian servicemen returned. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and the National Guard. The oldest released person is 59 years old, the youngest is 27 years old. Among them are those who have been in captivity since 2022.
The next day, 300 military personnel and two Ukrainian civilians returned to Ukraine. Among them were servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Border Guard Service. Privates, sergeants, and officers defended Ukraine in various directions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mariupol. Most of them had been in captivity for over a year, some since 2022. The youngest released prisoner was 26 years old, the oldest was 60.
Detention of Ukrainian debt collectors in Hungary
On the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors had been detained in Hungary. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between Ukraine and Austria.
European Truth, citing a source, claimed that Hungary hid the stolen cars of “Oschadbank” on the territory of the Anti-Terrorism Center. This is a security structure that is subordinate to the Hungarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2025, the same center deported a Ukrainian diplomat who was suspected of espionage.
Hungary said it had detained Ukrainian tax collectors on suspicion of money laundering. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the situation, said that “the question arises whether this is money from the Ukrainian military mafia”.
“Oschadbank” responded by explaining that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all transportation of currency and banking metals has been carried out only by land. “Oschadbank” collection vehicles perform such trips every week and have a license for international transportation from the State Service for Transport Security.
All the collectors detained in Hungary have extensive work experience — from 3 to 21 years. The valuables in the cars ($40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold) belong to the state bank and were transported from Austria to replenish the cash market in Ukraine. Subsequently, the National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and the company car of “Oschadbank”.
On the evening of March 6, Hungary returned all the collectors to Ukraine. “Oschadbank” wrote that the men were in a difficult emotional state, and one of them had a chronic illness aggravated due to what he had experienced. He was provided with the necessary medical care at the Ukrainian border. The money and gold remain in Hungary.
Paralympic Games in Milan
On March 6, the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games was held in Milan. Ukraine, 15 other countries, and European Union officials boycotted the ceremony because the International Paralympic Committee allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their flags and anthems.
After two days of competition, Ukraine is in second place in the standings: three gold medals, two silver and five bronze. China is in first place: eight gold medals, five silver and three bronze.
