Request for military assistance from the US, exchange of prisoners and detention of Ukrainian debt collectors in Hungary. Weekly digest

This week, 500 military personnel and two civilians returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity, the US asked Ukraine for help in combating Iranian “Shahed” drones in the Middle East, and seven “Oschadbank” collectors were detained and released in Hungary (the money was not returned).

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Attack on Russian ships

On the night of Monday, March 2, SBU, together with other units of the Defense Forces, attacked the port of Novorossiysk. The frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, and the naval minesweeper Valentin Pikul were damaged. The Russian anti-submarine ships Yeisk and Kasimov were also seriously damaged.

The damaged frigates carry eight “Kalibr” cruise missiles each. Babel sources in SBU reported that the fire on the deck of the Admiral Essen lasted about 18 hours, the ship received critical damage, because of which it will no longer be able to strike Ukraine with “Kalibers”.

The US has requested Ukrainian military assistance

On Thursday, March 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States had sent Ukraine a request for help in combating Iranian “Shahed” drones in the Middle East. On March 8, he said that the first group of Ukrainian military experts would arrive in the Middle East next week.

Experts are leaving immediately with means to help. In exchange, Ukraine wants to get the resources it lacks. Zelensky said that Ukraine wants to “quietly” exchange with Middle Eastern countries: get missiles for Patriot in exchange for interceptor drones.

On Saturday, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that the United States and Qatar are in talks to purchase Ukrainian interceptor drones. It could be SkyFallʼs P1-SUN drones. Ukrainian interceptor manufacturers say they have the capacity for large-scale deliveries abroad.