At the Paralympics, Ukrainians won silver and bronze in the biathlon for people with visual impairments. The next 3 places are also in Ukraine

In the biathlon competition for people with visual impairments at the 2026 Paralympics, Maksym Murashkovskyi and Dmytro Suyarko brought Ukraine two medals.

This is stated on the competition website.

Murashkovskyi won silver with a time of 33:41.1, and Suyarko took bronze with a time of 33:51.1. Ukrainians Yaroslav Reshetynskyi, Oleksandr Kazik, and Anatoliy Kovalevskyi also took fourth through sixth place.

The Chinese Hesong Dang won the competition with a time of 31:31.9.

Ukraine currently has 10 medals: 3 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze. Ukraine is currently in second place in the medal standings, behind only China, which has 16 medals.

