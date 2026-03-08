First group of Ukrainian military experts to arrive in Middle East next week

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the first group of Ukrainian military experts will arrive in the Middle East next week.

Interfax-Ukraine reports this from Zelenskyʼs press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Etienne in Kyiv.

Experts are leaving immediately with aid supplies. In exchange, Ukraine wants to receive the resources it lacks.

The US asked Ukraine to help protect against Iranian "Shaheds" in the Middle East on March 5. At the same time, Zelensky said that Ukraine wanted to "quietly" trade with countries in the region: to receive missiles for Patriot in exchange for interceptor drones.