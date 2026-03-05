Iran attacks airport in Azerbaijan. Two people were injured

Iran attacked Azerbaijan for the first time. Two people were reportedly injured in the attack. The Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the agency, one drone fell on the terminal building of the Nakhichevan airport, and another fell near a school building in the village of Shekerabad. Two people were injured in the attack.

Azerbaijan called the incident a violation of international law and called on Iran to explain the situation and take measures. The ministry also noted that it reserves the right to respond.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense yesterday, March 4, also reported the shooting down of a ballistic missile that was launched from Iranian territory and headed towards the countryʼs airspace.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense stressed that they reserve the right to respond to "any hostile actions against the country" and called on other states to avoid actions that could lead to "further spread of conflicts in the region".