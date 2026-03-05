Iran attacks airport in Azerbaijan. Two people were injured

Iran attacked Azerbaijan for the first time. Two people were reportedly injured in the attack. The Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This was reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
According to the agency, one drone fell on the terminal building of the Nakhichevan airport, and another fell near a school building in the village of Shekerabad. Two people were injured in the attack.
Azerbaijan called the incident a violation of international law and called on Iran to explain the situation and take measures. The ministry also noted that it reserves the right to respond.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense yesterday, March 4, also reported the shooting down of a ballistic missile that was launched from Iranian territory and headed towards the countryʼs airspace.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense stressed that they reserve the right to respond to "any hostile actions against the country" and called on other states to avoid actions that could lead to "further spread of conflicts in the region".
War in the Middle East
On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”. In the evening, it became known about the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost 40 other senior Iranian officials. They died in Khamenei’s residence in the first minutes of the war.
Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. For example, an Iranian drone struck the largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out there, and the plant suspended operations.
Israel also attacked the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which retaliated and launched a ground operation.
As of the morning of March 4, 870 people were known to have died, 787 of them in Iran. The US says it attacked 2 000 sites, using 5 000 troops and B-2 stealth bombers. In response, Iran launched 500 ballistic missiles and 2 000 drones.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.