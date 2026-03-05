Ukraine sends aid to US to protect against “Shaheds” in the Middle East — meanwhile Trump calls Zelensky an obstacle to peace

The US has sent Ukraine a request for assistance in combating Iranian “Shahed” drones in the Middle East.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky instructed to provide the necessary means and send Ukrainian specialists to the region. He added that Ukraine helps partners who help our security and protect the lives of our people.
Meanwhile, Politico published an interview with the US President Donald Trump. In it, he says that Zelensky has no cards, is an obstacle to peace, and Putin wants to make a deal. When asked how Zelensky is obstructing peace, Trump did not answer.
- Earlier, Zelensky said that in a few days of war in the Middle East, countries used more than 800 PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems. Ukraine has never had so many missiles at the same time. Ukraine is negotiating and would like to “quietly” exchange with countries in the region, “with those that can and cannot be named”: receive missiles for Patriot in exchange for interceptor drones.
- The Financial Times, citing a source in the Ukrainian defense sector, wrote that the United States and at least one Gulf country are negotiating the purchase of Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iran.
- The Ukrainian official called the talks with the Pentagon a “sensitive” topic. But it is clear that interest in Ukrainian drone interceptors has increased sharply, as they can shoot down the “Shahed” at a very low price, he noted.
