Ukraine sends aid to US to protect against “Shaheds” in the Middle East — meanwhile Trump calls Zelensky an obstacle to peace

The US has sent Ukraine a request for assistance in combating Iranian “Shahed” drones in the Middle East.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky instructed to provide the necessary means and send Ukrainian specialists to the region. He added that Ukraine helps partners who help our security and protect the lives of our people.

Meanwhile, Politico published an interview with the US President Donald Trump. In it, he says that Zelensky has no cards, is an obstacle to peace, and Putin wants to make a deal. When asked how Zelensky is obstructing peace, Trump did not answer.