Reuters: The US, Qatar in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones. Manufacturer says ready to export

The United States and Qatar are in talks to purchase Ukrainian interceptor drones that would help repel Iranian attacks in the Middle East. They could be SkyFallʼs P1-SUN interceptors.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

Ukrainian interceptor manufacturers say they have the capacity for large-scale deliveries abroad. This comes amid requests from the US and Middle Eastern countries caused by the war with Iran.

Thus, a representative of SkyFall, one of the largest manufacturers of drones, including interceptors, stated that production capacity has exceeded Ukraineʼs ability to purchase systems, so the company is ready to export. But on condition that this does not weaken Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.

"We have already received interest and inquiries from our allies and countries in the Middle East. The company is ready to provide any necessary assistance if it receives the green light from the government," said a SkyFall representative, who identified himself as Ares.

He said that the companyʼs P1-SUN interceptor destroyed more than 1 500 “Shaheds” and approximately 1 000 other drones in four months of combat use.

The company estimates that it can produce up to 50,000 interceptor drones per month and export 5 000-10 000 without harming Ukraineʼs defense needs.

Iranian Shahed-136s cost from $50 000 to $100 000 per unit. In contrast, “SkyFall” positions the P1-SUN as a cost-effective solution. For the Ukrainian army, the cost of one drone is approximately $1 000, depending on the configuration. For export, according to Ares, the price may be higher, but it will still be a cheaper option.

However, company representatives said that a shortage of pilots could hinder the use of Ukrainian interceptors in the Persian Gulf. Ukraine is the only country whose drone crews are able to use these systems in combat conditions.

“SkyFall” has its own academy that offers a three-week course for novice pilots, and the company has said it is willing to send instructors abroad if the Ukrainian government allows it. In addition, “SkyFall” has remote control technology for drones, which theoretically allows them to be controlled from Ukraine during operations in the Persian Gulf.

What preceded

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”. The attacks killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials.

Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles have targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States has asked Ukraine to help protect against the "Shaheds" in the Middle East. He instructed to provide the necessary means and send Ukrainian specialists to the region.

The President noted that Ukraine is ready to exchange its interceptor drones to counter the Iranian "Shaheds" with partners from the Middle East for missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which Ukraine has a shortage of.

