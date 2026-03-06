Seven “Oschadbank” collectors detained in Hungary returned to Ukraine

Hungary has released seven Ukrainian citizens who were detained on March 5. They are employees of “Oschadbank”.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

"I have already reported to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that we managed to achieve the release of seven Ukrainian citizens who were being held in Budapest," Sybiha wrote on social media.

According to him, all seven Ukrainians are now safe and have crossed the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian consuls have provided them with the necessary assistance.

UPD at 20:50: “Oschadbank” confirmed the return of seven of its employees from Hungary. They say that the men are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has a chronic illness that has worsened due to what he has experienced. He was provided with the necessary medical care at the Ukrainian border.

The bank, together with state authorities and international partners, will continue to investigate the circumstances of the illegal detention of the collectors. Work is also underway to return the collectorsʼ vehicles and the valuables they were transporting. This includes $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold.

Kidnapping of “Oschadbank” collectors in Hungary

On the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors had been detained in Hungary. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between Ukraine and Austria.

European Truth, citing a source, claimed that Hungary hid the stolen cars of

“Oschadbank” on the territory of the Anti-Terrorism Center. This is a security structure that is subordinate to the Hungarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2025, the same center deported a Ukrainian diplomat who was suspected of espionage.

Hungary said it had detained Ukrainian tax collectors on suspicion of money laundering. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the situation, said that “the question arises whether this is money from the Ukrainian military mafia”.

“Oschadbank” responded by explaining that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all transportation of currency and banking metals has been carried out only by land. “Oschadbank” collection vehicles perform such trips every week and have a license for international transportation from the State Service for Transport Security.

All the collectors detained in Hungary have extensive work experience — from 3 to 21 years. The valuables in the cars ($40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold) belong to the state bank and were transported from Austria to replenish the cash market in Ukraine.

Subsequently, the National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and the company car of “Oschadbank”.

