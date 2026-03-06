National Police launches investigation into theft of the “Oschadbank” collectors and cars in Hungary

The National Police of Ukraine has initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and a company car of “Oschadbank”.

This is stated in a statement from the National Police.

The case was opened under Article 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping) and Article 147 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Police officers from the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine contacted Europol, the Hungarian Tax and Customs Service, and the police.

Kidnapping of the “Oschadbank” collectors in Hungary

On the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors had been detained in Hungary. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between Ukraine and Austria.

European Truth, citing a source, claimed that Hungary hid the stolen cars of “Oschadbank” on the territory of the Anti-Terrorism Center. This is a security structure that is subordinate to the Hungarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2025, the same center deported a Ukrainian diplomat who was suspected of espionage.

Hungary said it had detained Ukrainian tax collectors on suspicion of money laundering. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the situation, said that “the question arises whether this is money from the Ukrainian military mafia”.

“Oschadbank” responded by explaining that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all transportation of currency and banking metals has been carried out only by land. “Oschadbank” collection vehicles perform such trips every week and have a license for international transportation from the State Service for Transport Security.

All the collectors detained in Hungary have extensive work experience — from 3 to 21 years. The valuables in the cars ($40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold) belong to the state bank and were transported from Austria to replenish the cash market in Ukraine.

The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration later reported that all seven detained tax collectors had been deported from the country.

