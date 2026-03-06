Hungary claims to have deported seven previously detained “Oschadbank” collectors. Ukraine says otherwise

Seven “Oschadbank” collectors detained in Hungary were deported from the country.

Index writes about this with reference to the National Tax and Customs Service of Hungary.

The department claims that the transportation of money was managed by a former SBU general and a former major in the Ukrainian Air Force, and they were assisted by people with military experience.

UPD at 3:20 PM: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters that Hungary has not yet taken any real steps to release the collectors of “Oschadbank”.

"As of now, apart from public statements, the Hungarian side has not taken any real steps regarding the access of consuls or the release of Ukrainian citizens. We continue to demand their immediate release and access of consuls," he noted.

Tykhyi added that the Ukrainian ambassador and consuls have been directly where the Ukrainians are being held, demanding access, for over an hour and a half.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the situation, stated that "the question arises whether this is not about the money of the Ukrainian military mafia".

He said Ukrainians have been moving significant amounts of cash and gold through Hungary in recent months. The Hungarian Tax and Customs Service previously said $900 million and €420 million this year alone.

Szijjártó says that “the question arises as to why Ukrainians would need to carry such a huge amount of cash. After all, if this were a transaction between banks, it could have been done by bank transfer”.

Meanwhile, “Oschadbank” says it has not received any communication from the Hungarian side either before or after the detention. The bank also sees no possible legal basis for the detention of the collection vehicles and accompanying personnel, which were carrying out a traditional flight.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the transportation of foreign currency and banking metals has been carried out exclusively by land. Similar flights are carried out by ʼOschadbankʼ collection vehicles every week. ʼOschadbankʼ has an appropriate license to carry out international transportation, issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety," they emphasized.

The bank noted that all employees of the collection service illegally detained in Hungary have long-term experience working at “Oschadbank” — from 3-4 years to 17-21 years.

"The valuables that were in the stolen cars belong to the state-owned Savings Bank. These are funds that were entrusted to the bank by citizens and businesses of Ukraine. They were transported from Austria for further use in circulation and saturation of the cash market of Ukraine. The total amount of ʼOschadbankʼ funds, the fate of which is currently unknown, is $40 million, €35 million, 9 kg of gold," they noted.

On the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors had been detained in Hungary. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between Ukraine and Austria.

European Truth, citing a source, claimed that Hungary hid the stolen cars of “Oschadbank” on the territory of the Anti-Terrorism Center. This is a security structure that is subordinate to the Hungarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2025, the same center deported a Ukrainian diplomat who was suspected of espionage.

Hungary said it had detained Ukrainian tax collectors on suspicion of money laundering.

