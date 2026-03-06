Seven “Oschadbank” collectors detained in Hungary. Their whereabouts unknown (UPD)

“Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors were detained in Hungary on March 5. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between “Oschadbank” in Ukraine and “Raiffeisen Bank” in Austria. “Oschadbank” claims that the cargo was processed in accordance with all international regulations.

The GPS signal indicates that the cars are near a law enforcement building in central Budapest. Their location was confirmed by the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary and the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The whereabouts of the collectors are unknown.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Hungaryʼs actions hostage-taking, money laundering, state terrorism and racketeering. Ukraine has already sent a note demanding the release of its citizens and will also appeal to the European Union to classify Hungaryʼs actions.

UPD (at 8:35) Hungary hid stolen “Oschadbank” cars on the territory of the Anti-Terrorist Center, writes "European Truth" with reference to a source. This is a security structure that is subordinate to the Hungarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2025, the same center deported a Ukrainian diplomat who was suspected of espionage.