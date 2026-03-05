Ukrainian troops attacked the frigate “Admiral Essen” in the port of Novorossiysk. It will no longer be able to hit Ukraine with “Kalibers”

During the attack on the port of Novorossiysk on the night of March 2, Ukrainian forces targeted the Russian frigate “Admiral Essen”, a carrier of eight “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The impact fell on the shipʼs middle superstructure. As a result:

grenade launchers exploded, firing heat traps and radio signal scatterers;

the TK-25 electronic warfare complex, which detects radar radiation and creates interference, was damaged;

The ZR-90 "Orikh" target illumination radars, which are part of the guidance system of the shipʼs anti-aircraft missile system, were attacked;

The main surveillance radar "Fregat-M2M", which is responsible for long-range detection of air and surface targets, was probably damaged.

SBU notes that during the operation, it was possible to break through the dense and multi-level Russian air defense system around Novorossiysk Bay and the port. The fire on the deck lasted about 18 hours, the ship received critical damage, which means it will no longer be able to strike Ukraine with “Kalibers”.

As a reminder, on the night of March 2, SBU, together with other units of the Defense Forces, attacked the naval minesweeper Valentyn Pikul in the port of Novorossiysk. The Russian anti-submarine ships Yeisk and Kasimov also suffered serious damage.

