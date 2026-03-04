Babel sources: During the attack on Novorossiysk, Ukraine damaged three Russian ships

During the attack on the port of Novorossiysk on the night of March 2, SBU, together with other units of the Defense Forces, targeted the naval minesweeper Valentyn Pikul. The Russian anti-submarine ships Yeysk and Kasimov also suffered serious damage.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

Three Russian sailors were also killed and 14 others were injured.

In addition to the ships, during that attack the following were targeted:

30N6E2 guidance radar of the S-300 PMU-2 "Favorit" complex;

anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S2";

Six of the seven oil tankers at the “Sheskharis” oil terminal. This is one of the largest oil tanker complexes for transshipment of oil and petroleum products in the south of the Russian Federation. Previously, Ukrainian defenders repeatedly attacked it.

The fire in the port lasted all night.